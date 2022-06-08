A hectic New York highway is no place for a cute little kitten.

New York State Troopers were called in to assist with an animal rescue earlier this week after a curious little cat somehow made its way onto Southern State Parkway on Long Island, police officials said.

Troopers Keenan and Battaglia responded and helped animal rescuer John DeBacker locate the cat. The troopers shut down one lane of traffic for a short time to allow for the cat to be found and safely removed.

The feline had somehow made its way across a few lanes of traffic and wound up on the center median of the highway. Officials say after removing the kitten, it was taken to vet's office where it was found to be in good health. The kitten has since been fostered to a new home, officials said.

Whether it's animals or humans, members of law enforcement are often called upon to assist in or conduct life saving rescues.

Recently, New York State Troopers dove into a retention pond in the Jefferson County town of LeRay. Police body cam captured some of the tense moments as the partially submerged SUV began to sink further into the water, all while the driver was still trapped inside. While the driver was ticketed for suspicion of DWI, there were no serious injuries reported.

Meanwhile, members of law enforcement in Suffolk County were called upon when a horse somehow wound up in a residential in-ground pool.

