‘Dancing With The Stars’ Tour Will Cha Cha to Verona This Winter
Get ready to twist and shout. If you're a fan of 'Dancing With The Stars' and want to catch the action live, you'll be able to do so right here in Central New York.
Tickets for the all-new show, which will be making a stop at Turning Stone Resort Casino on January 22, go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 8.
Starring Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and more to come! Fans will see time honored dances like the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango- and everything in between. Join us for a theatrical dance show, you can’t miss!
Now, the real question here is: how obsessed with the show are you? Would you take the extra step to get the VIP experience? If so, there's multiple different options for an exclusive experience available.
FRONT ROW VIP PACKAGE (VIP 1)
- One reserved ticket in the front row
- Pre-Show Cast Q&A
- Professional Photo Op with the DWTS touring cast
- VIP laminate
- Exclusive Autographed Tour Program
- Exclusive Dancing with the Stars gift item
- Pre-show merchandise shopping opportunity
- On-site VIP host and ticket pick-up
PREMIUM VIP PACKAGE (VIP 2)
- One reserved ticket in rows 2 through 10
- Pre-Show Cast Q&A
- Professional Photo Op with the DWTS touring cast
- VIP laminate
- Exclusive Autographed Tour Program
- Exclusive Dancing with the Stars gift item
- Pre-show merchandise shopping opportunity
- On-site VIP host and ticket pick-up
VIP PACKAGE (VIP 3)
- One reserved ticket in rows 11 through 20
- Pre-Show Cast Q&A
- Professional Photo Op with the DWTS touring cast
- VIP laminate
- Exclusive Autographed Tour Program
- Exclusive Dancing with the Stars gift item
- Pre-show merchandise shopping opportunity
- On-site VIP host and ticket pick-up
VIP HOT SEAT PACKAGE (VIP 4)
* Please note there is no Q&A or Photo Opportunity included in the Hot Seat Package
- One reserved ticket in rows 16 through 25
- Exclusive Dancing with the Stars gift item
- On-site VIP host and ticket pick-up
The tour will also be making a stop in Rochester as well the day after the show at the RBTL Auditorium Theatre.
Are you gonna get your boogie on for the night? Who's your favorite dancer on the lineup? Let us know inside our station app.
And by then, the new buffet at Turning Stone should be open so you can get dinner beforehand!