Every Thanksgiving morning, it's a tradition in my family to wake up and watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. I remember being a kid and my Poppy would come over and we would all sit around the television and watch, admiring the balloons and performances while my Mom would work on preparing our meal in the kitchen.

As a dancer growing up, it was always a thought in my head "how awesome would it be to be in this? Performing with one of the groups?"

Sadly, that wasn't a reality for me, but we do see several groups from our area who get the honor of performing in the parade. From marching bands to dance groups, there's a representation of Upstate New York in some way.

CNY Central has reported that nineteen students from across Upstate New York will be dancing their way the parade. The Armstrong School of Dance will be featured in this years parade. Director Karen Armstrong Gorsky was first invited to the parade and has been invited back every year since.

The dancers coming from the Ithaca, Newfield, Lansing, Moravia, Dryden and Trumansburg school districts.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these students. For us, this means moving from our small town stage in Ithaca to a very big stage almost overnight!

Gorsky also says if you're looking to catch the dancers on screen, the best time to try and do so is between 11 AM and noon. They will be dancing to the song "Run Run Rudolph."

The 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be taking place on Thanksgiving morning, November 24, at 9 AM. It will be broadcast live on NBC.

