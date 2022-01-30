Driving is a lot more fun when you roll the windows down, turn the music up and hit the highway singing along to the tune of your favorite jams.

When you're on the road, the ultimate driving playlist can fuel your mood — but there are some songs you should stop playing in the car because they can be downright dangerous.

According to data collected from Pass Me Fast, Outkast’s smash 2003 single "Hey Ya!" is the most distracting song to listen to while driving. (Is it because people can’t stop themselves from trying to “shake it like a Polaroid picture?” Probably!)

Other artists and bands with some of the most dangerous car songs include Bon Jovi, Evanescence and Dua Lipa.

Below, check out the 10 most dangerous songs to play while driving in the car. Plus, click here to see the complete list.

What's your favorite road trip tune? Let us know by tweeting us @PopCrush — just not while you're driving, though.