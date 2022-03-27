These days, the consensus view of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises is that it was a disappointment. And perhaps after the overwhelming critical and commercial success of The Dark Knight a few years earlier, it was. But just because it didn’t live up to probably the greatest DC Comics adaptation ever doesn’t mean it was a total waste of time. In fact, over the years we’ve come to see it as a kind of rough and flawed masterpiece.

In our latest Batman video, we make the case for The Dark Knight Rises. Stripped of the unbelievable hype and sky-high expectations, The Dark Knight Rises stands as one of the very best third films in a trilogy ever, with compelling themes and a script that satisfyingly ties up all the loose ends from three Nolan movies. It tells a smart and complete story about Bruce Wayne and Batman, and shows how he helped — and, in some ways, hurt – Gotham City. Watch our analysis of The Dark Knight Rises below:

If you liked that video about why The Dark Knight Rises is an underrated masterpiece, check out more of our videos below, including a diagnosis of Robert Pattison’s Batman by a professional psychologist, what to expect from The Batman 2, and all the clues to The Riddler’s plans in The Batman. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Batman is now playing exclusively in theaters.

The Batman: New Images Robert Pattinson stars in Matt Reeves’ new imagining of a “recluse rockstar” Batman at the start of his career.