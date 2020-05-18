Oneida County saw one of its worst weekends since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

County Executive Picente’s office announced between Saturday and Sunday there were 46 new positive cases confirmed with 6 fatalities.

A total of 35 Oneida County residents have lost their life as a result of this terrible virus.

Meanwhile, in addition to the high number of positive cases and deaths, there was a large increase in the number of potential public exposures. The full list can be seen below.

Date of exposure: 5/3/20

Time of exposure: 2:40 p.m.-3:15pm

Place of exposure: Lowe’s

Address of exposure: 1230 Erie Blvd W, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/17/20

Date of exposure: 5/5/20

Time of exposure: 4 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Lowe’s

Address of exposure: 1230 Erie Blvd W, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/19/20

Date of exposure: 5/5/20

Time of exposure: 4:45 p.m. -5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome,

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/19/20

Date of exposure: 05/06/20

Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. -6:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 4763 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 05/20/20

Date of exposure: 05/07/20

Time of exposure: 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 05/21/20

Date of exposure: 5/8/20

Time of exposure: 7:45 a.m.-8:00 a.m.

Place of exposure: Midas

Address of exposure: 1800 Black River Blvd, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/22/20

Date of exposure: 5/9/20

Time of exposure: 12:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Place of exposure: BJ’s Wholesale

Address of exposure: 400 River Rd, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/23/20

Date of exposure: 5/10/20

Time of exposure: 11:00 – 11:10 am

Place of exposure: Lowe’s-New Hartford

Address of exposure: 4699 Middle Settlement Rd. New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/24/20

Date of exposure: 05/10/20

Time of exposure: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Place of exposure: New Hartford Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 4535 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 05/24/20

Date of exposure: 5/11/20

Time of exposure: 3:15 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Place of exposure: Fast Trac

Address of exposure: 9249 State Route 49, Marcy

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/21/20

Date of exposure: 5/12/20

Time of exposure: 3:15 p.m.-3:30 PM

Place of exposure: Big Lots

Address of exposure: 350 Leland Ave., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/21/20

Date of exposure: 5/12/20

Time of exposure: 3:50 p.m.-4:05 p.m.

Place of exposure: Mayflower Chinese Restaurant

Address of exposure: 350 Leland Ave., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/21/20

Date of exposure: 5/12/20

Time of exposure: 9 p.m.-9:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Byrne Dairy

Address of exposure: 7767 NY-5, Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/26/20

Date of exposure: 5/12/2020

Time of exposure: 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Sunoco Gas Station

Address of exposure: 8516 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/26/20

Date of exposure: 5/13/2020

Time of exposure: 5 p.m. -5:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Sunoco Gas Station

Address of exposure: 1701 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/27/20

Date of exposure: 5/14/20

Time of exposure: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Place of exposure: Colonial Liquors

Address of exposure: 131 Oriskany Blvd Suite 4, Whitesboro

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/28/20

Date of exposure: 5/15/20

Time of exposure: 8:30 a.m.- 8:10 a.m.

Place of exposure: Home Depot

Address of exposure: 545 French Rd New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/29/20

Date of exposure: 5/15/20

Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee St. Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/29/20

Date of exposure: 05/15/20

Time of exposure: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Place of exposure: Aldi’s

Address of exposure: 8432 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 05/29/20

Date of exposure: 05/15/20

Time of exposure: 1:15 p.m.-2:30 pm

Place of exposure: Verizon Wireless

Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 05/29/20

Date of exposure: 05/15/20

Time of exposure: 2:00 p.m.– 2:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Sunoco

Address of exposure: 8516 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 05/29/20

Date of exposure: 5/15/2020

Time of exposure: 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart- New Hartford

Address of exposure: 4765 Commercial Dr, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/29/20

Date of exposure: 5/15/2020

Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: Killabrew Saloon

Address of exposure: 10 Clinton Rd., New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/29/2020

Date of exposure: 05/15/20

Time of exposure: 6:00 p.m.- 6:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: Randall Pharmacy

Address of exposure: 44 Genesee St. New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 05/29/20

Date of exposure: 05/16/20

Time of exposure: Not known

Place of exposure: Sunoco

Address of exposure: 8516 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 05/30/20

Saturday's Announced Public Exposures: https://wibx950.com/oneida-county-releases-latest-covid-19-numbers-2/.

