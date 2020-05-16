Oneida County Releases Latest COVID-19 Numbers

Oneida County is reporting 34 new positive coronavrius cases and two new deaths.

That brings the total number of case to 748 and the number of fatalities to 31.

Here are the rest of the numbers:

23 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

· 3 are admitted outside of Oneida County.

· 341 active positive cases

· 376 positive cases have been resolved.

· 5,934 total tests have been conducted.

· 157 results pending.

· 5,029 total negative results.

· 905 under mandatory quarantine.

· 968 under precautionary quarantine.

· 6,450 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

Meanwhile, there are also several new possible public exposure to report:

On May 5, 2020 an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was a passenger on Centro Bus. The individual was on the following bus numbers and routes:

o Bus #1263, Kemble Street to James Street (Utica), inbound, route 115, 1:45 p.m.

o Bus # 1108, New York Mills to Walmart, inbound, route 111, 2:30 p.m.

o Bus #1108, Walmart to New York Mills, outbound, route 111, 4:53 p.m.

o Bus #1108, James Street to Kemble Street (Utica), outbound, route 115, 5:15 p.m.

Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask . Anyone who was riding any of these buses during these time periods should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 19 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

· On May 7, 2020 an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Walmart located at 5815 Rome-Taberg Road in Rome between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

o Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 21 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

· On May 13, 2020 an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Price Chopper located at 4535 Commercial Drive in New Hartford between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

o Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 28 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

· An employee at the Lowe’s located at 4699 Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford who has tested positive for COVID-19 worked the following shifts:

o May 11, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

o May 12, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

o May 13, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

o May 14, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

§ Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during these time periods should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 25, 26, 27 and 28 respectively, and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

Oneida County Executive Antony Picente did not hold a live briefing on Saturday.

