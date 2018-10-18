Debate Scheduled In Utica For 119th Assembly District Candidates

Residents of the 119th Assembly District will have their first chance to hear from both candidates trying to replace Anthony Brindisi.

The debate is taking place Tuesday, October 30th, 2018 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. in the Main Gallery of the Oneida County History Center in Utica.

The event is being co-sponsored by The League of Women Voters of the Utica/Rome Metro Area, the local chapter of the NAACP and the Mohawk Valley Latino Association.

The debate is free and open to the public. Constituents will have the opportunity to learn the views of the candidates and get their questions answered during the last segment of the debate.

People of the 119th Assembly District will have their choice between Republican candidate Dennis Bova and Democrat candidate Dennis Bova. Election Day is November 6th.