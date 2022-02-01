Deep-Rooted Rustic Restaurant in Inlet Goes Under the Hammer

One of the Adirondack Fulton Chain region's staple eateries has gone on the market.

The Ole Barn, located at 78 Limekiln Road in Inlet is currently listed on Timm Associates Sotheby's International Realty page at a price of $459,000. The listing says the owners are retiring and hope the next proprietors can carry on its legacy.

Established in 1986, The Ole Barn is a 6000 sq. ft. venue that currently serves as a bar, restaurant and event space. For decades, they were a well-known destination in Adirondack Park for live rock and roll music. The building includes a stage with a dance floor.

"Located right on the Inlet area snowmobile trail system, the winter business is fantastic and there are several nearby activities that bring in foot traffic."

The Ole Barn's bar space can seat 40 people, and the dining room can seat up to 400. With a little spit shine, this cool location would be perfect for wedding reception or retirement party. The space boasts a large commercial kitchen, perfectly-equipped for large party dining.

Aside from serving as a local watering hole, the listing says the business could be reimagined as storage space for the eight lakes' many boats.

While The Ole Barn receives a good amount of winter business, you can also see from the pictures just how beautiful the property becomes in the autumn when the leaves change. When I look at those pictures, I see "craft brewery" written all over it.

For those interested in their next big entrepreneurial adventure, hop on over to their website and fill out the form to schedule a viewing.

Tour This Longstanding Adirondack Rustic Restaurant Up For Sale Established in 1986, The Ole Barn in Inlet, New York is up for sale.

This Adirondacks Winery Is For Sale In New York Are you looking to live and work in the Adirondacks? The Ledge Rock Hill Winery is for sale, and it could make your dream become a reality.



Take Enchanting Winter Stroll Through the Adirondack Wild Lights Take an enchanting stroll through the Adirondacks when the forest comes to life. Lights and music turn The Wild Center into a winter wonderland.