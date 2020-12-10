Delays In COVID-19 Contact Tracing In Madison County

Madison County is reporting a rapidly increasing number of positive COVID-19 test results.

Health Department officials say despite their best efforts, they are no longer able to keep up with the large number of cases each day.

They’ve begun to prioritize case investigations and follow-ups according to CDC guidance.

There have been 50 to 80 new cases a day in Madison County and there are currently 350 active cases and climbing.

Officials say many of the cases are the result of Thanksgiving.

“Our public health staff, as well as a number of volunteers, are working tirelessly seven days a week into the evening hours to contact the new cases,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Our staff will no longer be able to contact every positive and all close contacts each day due to the high influx of calls. Please continue to isolate yourself when sick or awaiting test results and quarantine if you are a known contact of a COVID-19 positive case. We are doing everything we can to keep up as the number of positive cases increase, but we ask that you please have patience and do your part to assist by limiting gatherings and by staying home and continuing to isolate yourself when sick or awaiting test results.”

.