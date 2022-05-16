Did You Know These Delicious Sauces Were Created In Upstate New York?

It's no secret, New York State loves italian food. Did you know that here in Upstate New York, we actually have amazing sauces shipped nationwide?

Italian food is hands down one of the most popular ethnic foods in America. Let's be honest, is this even a contest at this point?

According to one study, authentic Italian food -- that's food imported from Italy -- accounts for only about one-third of Italian food purchased in the United States. The remainder is foods that have Italian names, but are not authentic Italian products."

Brief History Of The Italian Food Movement In New York State

During the late 19th, and early-20th century, the United States saw a wave of Italian immigration. In large cities, for example New York City, these people had to adapt to an urban lifestyle, purchasing food instead of growing it, and cooking unfamiliar American ingredients.

According to La Gazzetta Italiana, during the 1970s and 1980s, many Italian-inspired regional dishes became popular in America:

Eggplant Parmigiana, Fettuccini Alfredo, Penne alla Vodka, Shrimp Scampi, Chicken Piccata, Chicken Cacciatore, Steak Pizzaiola, Osso Buco, Veal Marsala, Pasta Primavera, Fried Calamari, Saltimbocca, Caponata, Calzone and Stromboli. Grissini, semolina bread, risotto, broccoli rabe, arugula, radicchio, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano Reggiano, ricotta, olive oil, pesto, prosciutto, sun-dried tomatoes, pizzelle, cannoli, zeppole, torrone, gianduja, panettone and espresso were common additions to meals."

If You Don't Have The Time To Make A Sauce, Don't Worry

There is nothing wrong with buying jarred sauce at your local grocery store. Not everyone has the time it takes to make amazing sauces every day. When you buy a jar of sauce, try buying these 5 amazing Upstate New York brands:

