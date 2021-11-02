Democrat and Former Cop Eric Adams Wins NYC Mayoral Election

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Eric Adams has been elected New York City mayor after handily defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa. Adams is the Brooklyn borough president and a former New York City police captain.

He will become the city's second Black mayor and must steer the damaged metropolis through its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams' victory Tuesday seemed all but assured after he emerged as the winner from a crowded Democratic primary this summer in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1. Sliwa is the founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol. He ran a campaign punctuated by stunts and his signature red beret.

