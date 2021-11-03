Election 2021: NJ Gov Phil Murphy Narrowly Wins Reelection
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly wins reelection, sparing Democrats the loss of a 2nd gubernatorial seat
Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia
By WILL WEISSERT and SARAH RANKIN, The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor's race, sending a warning to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.
In Virginia, Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win statewide office in a dozen years, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump's most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to notch a victory.
Meanwhile, Murphy barely eked out a victory against GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli, who mounted a surprisingly strong campaign on issues including taxes and opposition to pandemic mask and vaccination mandates.
