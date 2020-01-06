Denny’s in New Hartford Closes Unexpectedly

A local restaurant in New Hartford appears to have abruptly closed.

Social media posts report that the Denny's located in New Hartford has closed. The New Hartford restaurant, which was refurbished in 2016, reportedly told some employees two days before that the restaurant would close at 7:30pm on Sunday, January 5. According to the post, a customer was given the news by a server, who says the restaurant will be closed permanently.

Other employees report they found out when they reported for work yesterday, or by seeing the post on Facebook.

Credit: Dave Coombs

We visited on Monday morning, and a sign on the door says the "location is now closed" and encouraged diners to visit the Utica location.

When we tried to call the restaurant, which is usually open 24 hours a day, there was no answer. We phoned the Rome restaurant, and the employee who answered the phone said she had no information about the New Hartford restaurant but said Rome is still open.

On Facebook, another poster says her husband is employed by the Denny's and he was not told about the reported closing.

We have sent an email to Denny's corporate offices and will reach out to their management later today and will update this story accordingly.