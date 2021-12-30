Denver Shootings Suspect Wrote Books Previewing Attacks

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and THOMAS PEIPERT, Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks.

Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman says the writings are part of the investigation into what led Lyndon James McLeod to carry out Monday's shootings.

Four of the people shot were attacked at tattoo shops, raising questions about why they were targeted.

Police say McLeod knew most of the people he shot at several locations around the metro area, through either business or personal relationships. They were still investigating his motive.

