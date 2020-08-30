Despite news of slightly higher numbers in Onondaga County, an outbreak at SUNY Oneonta and spinning numbers in Western New York, Oneida County's COVID-19 number remain low.

Onondaga County has seen more than 30 new cases since Thursday, yet they remain within a tolerable rate of infection. On Sunday, SUNY Oneonta announced they were closing the school for at least two-weeks because more than 100 students and staff have tested positive during the first week of classes. And in Western New York, an increase in cases has spiked that regions rate of positive cases to more than three-percent. Meanwhile, the numbers in Oneida County remain low, according to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.

New numbers released on Sunday added only four new positive COVID-19 cases. That brings the number of positive cases since the virus broke to 2,246. There are currently 66 active positive cases in the county and only four patients are hospitalized for COVID in county hospitals.

To date, 121 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic developed in March.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 numbers as provided by Oneida County.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of 12 p.m.

4 new positive cases, 2,246 total.

66 active positive cases.

No new COVID-19-related deaths, 121 total.

4 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County (all at MVHS).

2,059 positive cases have been resolved.

104,423 total negative results.

106,669 total tests have been conducted.

66 in mandatory isolation

612 in mandatory quarantine

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b