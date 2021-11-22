DEVELOPING STORY: Hunter Shot in Edmeston on Saturday
A hunter is in stable condition following what appears to have been an accidental shooting in the Town of Edmeston on Saturday, November 20, 2021.
The victim is a 33-year-old man whose identity is not being released at this time.
He was shot in the hip and was last listed in stable condition.
No information is being released by authorities at this time. This is a developing story. WIBX will provide more details as soon as they are available.
