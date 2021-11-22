A hunter is in stable condition following what appears to have been an accidental shooting in the Town of Edmeston on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

The victim is a 33-year-old man whose identity is not being released at this time.

He was shot in the hip and was last listed in stable condition.

No information is being released by authorities at this time. This is a developing story. WIBX will provide more details as soon as they are available.

Famous Film and TV Shows That Were Rejected By Executives These acclaimed series and movies were all turned down by numerous studio and network executives before they finally made it to the screen.

The Best Movies To Watch With Your Family Over Thanksgiving on Netflix Home for the holidays? Need something to watch? Here are our Turkey Day recommendations for the whole family.