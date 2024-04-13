Starting Saturday, April 13, WIBX is broadcasting on the new signal, 92.3 FM!

As you head on Keeler, your favorite news/talk radio station went under some massive - but exciting - changes over the past few months.

What's New on WIBX FM?

First of all, we are still broadcasting on our original frequency, 950AM. However, if you tune in right now, you'll probably notice how much nicer it sounds. But not everyone has a radio or vehicle capable of listening to an AM broadcast, which we understand.

For those who prefer listening on the FM signal, here's what's different.

WIBX has ceased broadcasting on the FM signal, 106.9, and can now only be heard on 92.3, which has a much better reach.

I took a joyride toward DeWitt this morning and tracked how far our new signal went. I made it through Oneida and Madison County without a break in the broadcast. I was able to listen to the current show on the schedule, The Money Pit, well into Kirkville, Onondaga County.

WIBX personality Davey also went on a cruise to test the new signal and said he was able to tune in all the way through Paris, NY.

This is excellent news for your morning drive on Monday... because that's not the only thing that's different with WIBX.

What Else Is New?

Aside from our move on the FM dial, our website is also undergoing an upgrade and version 2.0 will go live Monday morning.

But that's not all, the WIBX studio underwent a big update. By the time you watch Keeler on his LIVE YouTube stream on Monday, April 15, you will see a beautiful new setup.

We had a lovely team working extremely hard for the past month on our new studio. They installed new countertops, microphones, cameras, computers, telephone, and more.

You will be able to see the upgrades when Keeler goes live on YouTube around 6am Monday morning.

This is a broadcast you definitely don't want to miss.

Preparing for Our 100th Anniversary

WIBX will officially turn a century old in 2025. We have some big plans in store and we cannot wait to announce them in the months ahead.

Also, we need to start training if we want to blow out 100 birthday candles... In the meantime, why don't you message us on the WIBX App with your favorite WIBX memory?

Here's a fond one from 2004!

