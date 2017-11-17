WIBX/Zogby Survey Results Are In!

WIBX/Zogby Survey Results Are In!

WIBX-JZS survey - fall 2017

Results of the WIBX-John Zogby Strategies survey of several hot button issues are here! We would like to thank all those who participated by taking just a few minutes to share their honest opinions on these topics, and for sharing it with friends and family. 

Below you find a more detailed breakdown of the numbers, but in short here's what we learned:

  • Support for the downtown hospital project is divided. Our survey found an exact 50/50 split
  • 40% think Herkimer County should find a different site for a jail
  • Only 25% of respondents believe nanotechnology will be a major part of the area's economic development future
  • Anthony Brindisi has a head start on Claudia Tenney in the 2018 NY-22 race
  • 2 in 3 don't want a casino in downtown Utica
WIBX-JZS survey - fall 2017
loading...
WIBX-JZS survey - fall 2017
loading...
WIBX-JZS survey - fall 2017
loading...
WIBX-JZS survey - fall 2017
loading...
WIBX-JZS survey - fall 2017
loading...
WIBX-JZS survey - fall 2017
loading...
WIBX-JZS survey - fall 2017
loading...
WIBX-JZS survey - fall 2017
loading...
WIBX-JZS survey - fall 2017
loading...
WIBX-JZS survey - fall 2017
loading...

John Zogby joined the Keeler in the Morning Show on Friday to further discuss the results.

Filed Under: downtown utica hospital project, herkimer county jail, john zogby, john zogby strategies, neo-tribe, the u district, wibx
Categories: Utica-Rome News

More From WIBX 950