WIBX/Zogby Survey Results Are In!
Results of the WIBX-John Zogby Strategies survey of several hot button issues are here! We would like to thank all those who participated by taking just a few minutes to share their honest opinions on these topics, and for sharing it with friends and family.
Below you find a more detailed breakdown of the numbers, but in short here's what we learned:
- Support for the downtown hospital project is divided. Our survey found an exact 50/50 split
- 40% think Herkimer County should find a different site for a jail
- Only 25% of respondents believe nanotechnology will be a major part of the area's economic development future
- Anthony Brindisi has a head start on Claudia Tenney in the 2018 NY-22 race
- 2 in 3 don't want a casino in downtown Utica
John Zogby joined the Keeler in the Morning Show on Friday to further discuss the results.