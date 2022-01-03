Did You See This Incredible Proposal At The Bills Game?

Making the decision to propose can be stressful in itself, but then once you decide you are ready for the next step, you have to think of how you will propose.

Anthony Deal knew exactly where he was going to propose to his girlfriend, Abigail Nashwinter.

A Bills game!

The couple are both Buffalo natives, born and raised. They have been Bills fans for a long time, as well as their families, and they all went to Highmark Stadium for the Bills vs. Panthers game on December 19.

After the Bills’ first touchdown that game, Deal got down on one knee and completely surprised Nashwinter.

Watch the proposal video below.

CUTE, right? Now watch this angle and check out the people in the background hyping her up.

The couple both agreed that it was the best place to get engaged.

The ring is absolutely beautiful too.

The couple plans to wed in December 2022. Cheers to them!

It is cuffing season, which means this is the peak time of year where proposals are imminent, relationships get more serious (generally speaking), and sparks are flying.

If you are at the stage in your relationship where you are ready to call yourself engaged to your partner, check out these other great places in Western New York that are perfect for a proposal.

