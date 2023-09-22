Utica Police Charge Seven for Fight Leading to Proctor High Shooting

Seven additional individuals face charges in relation to the shooting that occurred after a Proctor High School football game.

The Utica Police Department released a statement about what the investigation has uncovered so far and said more charges could follow.

Police have been working with the Utica City School District, Oneida County Probation, and the Oneida County District Attorney to identify all parties responsible.

Security Officer Shot in Head During Incident

The shooting occurred around 4:10 p.m on September 9, following a football game.

Police say a group of individuals were denied entry to the game but didn't appear to leave the school grounds.

After the game let out, a brawl broke out on the student parking lot. School security officials attempted to break up the fight, but a 16-year-old male fired a gun into the crowd.

A security official, identified as Jeff Lynch, was struck in the head by one of the bullets. He was rushed to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and has since been released.

As for the shooter, he was arrested but has since turned 17. Because of his age, police will now charge him as an adult instead of a juvenile.

Authorities say they were able to quickly identify the suspect "with the aid of the public" and took him into custody the following morning.

Now their focus is on identifying those involved in the fight. Police say they have reviewing multiple social media videos witnesses took of the incident.

Seven More Charged

Thanks to public assistance and video evidence, police have since arrested seven more individuals that are allegedly tied to the incident and were involved "with the active physical fight."

According to a press release, authorities say the charged individuals "actively engaged in fights and/or violent and tumultuous behavior during the incident."

At least one male was also in possession of a knife during the fight.

All seven suspects have been charged with Riot in the second degree. As for the individual who was allegedly seen holding a knife, police identified the suspect as a juvenile.

That person faces an additional charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree.

Utica Police said the investigation is ongoing and that "other charges may be levied."

We again would like to thank the public, and our law enforcement and academic partners for all their assistance with this investigation. We continue to wish Jeff the speediest and full recovery.

