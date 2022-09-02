‘Andor’ Will Make You Rethink ‘Rogue One,’ Says Diego Luna

The long-awaited Disney+ show Andor is finally ready to premiere , and its star, Diego Luna, says it'll make us see the events of Rogue One in an entirely new way. Overall, Rogue One was met with positive reception. It’s also the 20th-most lucrative box-office release of all time. That being said, it was a major departure from the rest of the series.

As soon as audiences sat down for Rogue One, they likely realized that they were in for an entirely different Star Wars experience. There was no opening story crawl, like every other Star Wars film up to that point. We’re just dropped straight into the action. The film follows the team of Rebels that stole the Death Star plans before the events of A New Hope. Almost every major character in the film is someone we’ve never seen before.

By the end of the movie, Cassian Andor has been killed off just as quickly as he was introduced, seemingly gone from the Star Wars universe forever. Andor will change that. It is set in the years leading up to the events of Rogue One; the show has also already been renewed for a second season, which will lead directly into the events of Rogue One.

ANDOR Lucasfilm Ltd. loading...

Diego Luna, the actor who portrays Cassian Andor, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing a little bit more about his approach to the character, and what Andor means to him. One of the big questions asked was about Tony Gilroy’s approach to Star Wars, and how it serves the franchise by lending itself to unique stories. In response, Luna said:

You never approach a story this way where you know what the end is and the creative team doesn’t have to deliver an ending that you’re not expecting. We don’t have to think about that. In fact, we’re going to challenge every idea you have, or every answer you came up with, for why or how things happened and why this character did what he did. Why was he willing to sacrifice everything for the cause? ...What did he mean when he said, ‘I’ve done terrible things on behalf of the Rebellion?’ So that’s what we’re going to challenge because everyone who watched Rogue One thinks they have the answer. We’re going to challenge that.

ANDOR Lucasfilm Ltd. loading...

“With Rogue One, we were asked to be different,” Luna added. “We were a standalone. We were a different Star Wars story that had a beginning and an end. And now, we have a Star Wars series that is a standalone again, with a beginning and an end. And it’s meant to be different. It’s meant to be its own thing.”

Andor will premiere on Disney+ on September 21.

