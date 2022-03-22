This Country Star Owes Everyone A Beer When He Stops In Upstate NY
He claims the beers are on him ever since he got drunk on a plane. Now you can see him for yourself when his tour stops in Upstate New York.
Dierks Bentley has extended his 2022 Beers On Me Tour, adding additional shows for the summer leg. Riley Green and Parker McCollum with with him for the first half of the tour, now he will be joined by Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning.
You'd have to not have a radio for the past two decades to not know one of Dierks Bentley's songs. From his first hit 'What Was I Thinkin' back in 2003, to 'Drunk On A Plane' in 2014, and now with his most recent hit he's titled his tour off of. Any country fan can't help but get excited to hear Dierks is coming to New York.
His Beers On Me Tour will be coming to the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center on July 8th. He will be one of the many great acts coming to the venue this summer, making these tickets a must have once they are available. Tickets don't go on sale until Friday, March 25th at 10am.
Here's who else you could see coming to the Darien Lake Amphitheater this summer...
Morgan Wallen
Venue: Darien Lake Amphitheater
Date: Saturday, June 25th, 2022
On sale: Now at Livenation.com
Thomas Rhett
Venue: Darien Lake Amphitheater
Date: Friday, July 15th, 2022
On sale: Now at Livenation.com
Jason Aldean
Venue: Darien Lake Amphitheater
Date: Saturday, August 25th, 2022
On Sale: Now at Livenation.com
You can purchase all of your summer concert tickets by clicking this link.