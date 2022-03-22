This Country Star Owes Everyone A Beer When He Stops In Upstate NY

He claims the beers are on him ever since he got drunk on a plane. Now you can see him for yourself when his tour stops in Upstate New York.

dierks-bentley-tv-show-fox-producer Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

Dierks Bentley has extended his 2022 Beers On Me Tour, adding additional shows for the summer leg. Riley Green and Parker McCollum with with him for the first half of the tour, now he will be joined by Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning.

You'd have to not have a radio for the past two decades to not know one of Dierks Bentley's songs. From his first hit 'What Was I Thinkin' back in 2003, to 'Drunk On A Plane' in 2014, and now with his most recent hit he's titled his tour off of. Any country fan can't help but get excited to hear Dierks is coming to New York.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

His Beers On Me Tour will be coming to the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center on July 8th. He will be one of the many great acts coming to the venue this summer, making these tickets a must have once they are available. Tickets don't go on sale until Friday, March 25th at 10am.

Here's who else you could see coming to the Darien Lake Amphitheater this summer...

Credit - Live Nation Credit - Live Nation loading...

Morgan Wallen

Venue: Darien Lake Amphitheater

Date: Saturday, June 25th, 2022

On sale: Now at Livenation.com

56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS CBS loading...

Thomas Rhett

Venue: Darien Lake Amphitheater

Date: Friday, July 15th, 2022

On sale: Now at Livenation.com

Credit - Live Nation Credit - Live Nation loading...

Jason Aldean

Venue: Darien Lake Amphitheater

Date: Saturday, August 25th, 2022

On Sale: Now at Livenation.com

You can purchase all of your summer concert tickets by clicking this link.

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2022 We are set for a big year of Country shows in 2022, and here is a complete list of artists set to perform in 2022 in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York.

41 Country Acts Central NY Wants To See Perform Here When we asked the question, who got the most votes? Who does Central New York really want to see play here? Keep scrolling to find out.

5 Reasons You Need VIP Tickets For FrogFest 33