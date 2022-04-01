Life Like 60 Foot Dinosaurs & Dragons Invading Syracuse Fairgrounds

Go back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the earth or travel to the land of make-believe and fly with dragons for one special weekend in Syracuse.

Get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons, some standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long, at Dino and Dragon Stroll coming to the New York State Fairgrounds. Be transformed into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods.

See and feel what it was like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth. You'll walk thru a memorable indoor experience with 75 dinosaur exhibits, ranging from babies to a T-Rex, Velociraptors, and Stegosaurus.

Animatronics bring the dinosaurs and dragons to life with moving heads, necks, tails, wings, blinking eyes, mouths that open and close, breathing, and synchronized sounds.

Storytime, Crafts & Rides

Children can take part in storytime and the Dinosaur and Dragon Craft Creations Station for several hands-on crafts. Themed rides, bounce houses, Dinosaur Scooters, T-Rex ATVs, and an opportunity to climb on a dinosaur will also be available for an extra charge.

There is a sensory modified setting with sound and light adjustments designed to be less stimulating and overwhelming Saturday at 8:30 am in every city the show stops.

Event Dates & Times

Dino and Dragon Stroll will stop at the New York State Fairgrounds on May 7-8.

Saturday – 8:30 a.m. – Sensory Friendly Session

Saturday – 10:00a.m. – 4:00p.m.

Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $24.99 and can be purchased online.

Stomp Out Hunger

Take a food donation to help stomp out hunger and help Dino & Dragon Stroll reach its goal of feeding one million families each year. All collected food items at each event throughout the country are donated locally to help children and families facing hardship, hunger, and food insecurities. "We are committed to the community to ensure we can help those in need."

