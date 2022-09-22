Long-Awaited Film About CNY Rock Icon Is Finally Here, Where to Watch

The new documentary celebrating the life of rock legend and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio is ready to drop.

Dio: Dreamers Never Die is getting a special two-day-only showing at the following CNY theaters:

Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York

Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Movie Tavern, Camillus, New York

Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Ithaca Mall, Ithaca, New York

Sunday, October 2nd, 3pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York

Sunday, October 2nd, 3pm: Movie Tavern, Camillus, New York

Sunday, October 2nd, 3pm: Regal Ithaca Mall, Ithaca, New York

Dio: Dreamers Never Die Dio: Dreamers Never Die loading...

Ronnie James Dio famously grew up in Cortland, New York-- he even has a street named after him there. The documentary explores his roots as a singer in a doo-wop band, his venture into rock music with early bands like Elf and Rainbow, and his emergence as a superstar in bands like Black Sabbath, and his own eponymous band Dio. He passed away from stomach cancer in 2010.

Dio: Dreamers Never Die is the first feature-length film authorized by Dio's estate and will feature archival footage, never-before-seen images, and interviews with heavy metal contemporaries like Tony Iommi, Lita Ford and Rob Halford.

Regarding the film, co-directors Don Argott and Demian Fenton said:

People who have conviction, talent and heart like Ronnie James Dio are in short supply these days. It is refreshing to share his inspiring story of believing in yourself and chasing your dreams. As life-long Dio fans, it is incredibly humbling to bring Ronnie's journey to the screen and we can't wait to share it with audiences.

Warner Music Group 2008 GRAMMY Awards After Party - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Dio: Dreamers Never Die was completed with full cooperation and assistance from Dio's widow and longtime manager, Wendy.

Cortland's Favorite Son Ronnie James Dio and His Street Rock icon Ronnie James Dio has a street named after him in Cortland, New York.