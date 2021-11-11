A Rome couple and their son have been convicted of tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the United States.

John Zourdos, his wife Helen and their son Dimitrios were found guilty during a federal jury trial in Utica.

The trio operated three Dippin’ Donuts stores in Rome and New Hartford.

The U.S Attorney's Office says from 2013 to 2017, the three concealed more than $2.8 million in cash sales from the IRS and evaded more than $650,000 in individual taxes by depositing cash directly into their personal bank accounts instead of business bank accounts.

Authorities also say they also provided incomplete information to their accountant, and causing their accountant to file false individual and corporate tax returns with the IRS.

They say the defendants also used unreported cash sales to fund a lavish lifestyle that included, among other things, the purchase of multiple luxury vehicles.

Evidence at trail further show that the defendants paid some employees "off the books" cash wages for overtime hours and paid other employees entirely "off the books" in cash for all hours worked.

John, Helen, and Dimitrios Zourdos were each convicted of one count conspiracy to defraud the United States, seven counts of tax evasion, and seven counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of false corporate tax returns.

All face a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison on each count of conspiracy and tax evasion, and three years in prison on each count of assisting the filing of false tax returns.

Sentencing hearings will be set for a later date.

The Capital Regions 10 Best Cider Donuts [RANKED] It's a fall staple in the Capital Region, and these are the 10 best spots to grab a cider donut.

11 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off When Holiday Shopping Online The world-wide shipping delays have shoppers buying holiday gifts early this year and much of the commerce is happening online. After all, how can you avoid the amazing deals? Now more than ever, these amazing deals are shady transactions that look authentic and safe.

One way to shop safely online is to buy from local vendor websites, or visit sites like Etsy which touts small meaningful gifts, often times created by small businesses and crafters.

The Better Business Bureau recommends online buyers do research before they click the checkout button.

Here are 11 things you can do to avoid getting ripped off online, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Syracuse Family Designed A LEGO Replica Of 'It’s A Wonderful Life' The Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered one of the greatest movies of all time. One family from Syracuse decided to make a replica of the movie in LEGO form.

