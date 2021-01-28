Utica Man Charged With Harassing VA Employees

A Utica man has been charged with making telephone threats to employees of the Albany Stratton Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 62-year old Robert Seifert repeatedly made calls to employees of the VA Center with no legitimate purpose other than to threaten them.

Officials say Seifert left threatening voice mails in which he used demeaning and offensive language that caused the employees to fear for their safety.

Seifert was charged with aggravated harassment.

He was arraigned and ordered held for trial.