Former Canastota Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Exploitation Charge

A former Canastota man has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

The U.S Attorney’s Office says 26-year old John Flinn admitted that he took sexually explicit images of a six-year old victim on three different occasions.

Flinn also admitted he possessed other images of child pornography.

He faces 15 to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he’s sentenced on March 16th.

Flinn also will be required to register as a sex offender.