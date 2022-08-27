2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State

There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with.

Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city.

When the list has titles like "Worst", "Poorest", or "Dirtiest" it usually means that bad things are about to be written about you and your city.

So when your town or city lands on the list of "Dirtiest" that is not a good thing. According to a new survey done by timeout.com, one city in New York landed at number two on the list of dirtiest cities in the world.

New York City was recently named the 2nd dirtiest city in the entire world. Piles of garbage continue to build up on the streets of the largest city in America leading to smelly and dirty streets and sidewalks.

The good news is that New York City officials are trying their best to get New York City off the list for good. The Mayor has ordered over 11 million dollars worth of new street sweepers. The city has also added more and larger trash bins all over the city.

Has it been helping? Right now, not really. New York City was the 3rd dirtiest city in the world in 2021 and now has moved into the number two slot. Hopefully, the new changes officials have implemented will soon get New York City lower on the dirtiest list.

So if New York City is number two on the list, who is number one?

That honor goes to Rome, Italy.

