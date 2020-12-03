Dish TV Service Removes FOX-33 and WUTR From Platform

Dish TV subscribers have now lost access to Nexstar Broadcasting stations in Utica, Rome and the Mohawk Valley, including WFXV FOX 33, WUTR-TV ABC 20 and WPNY.

The removal which occurred on Thursday is over an annual contract dispute between the satellite TV platform and Nexstar. The block is effecting access to stations in New York and throughout the United States. Nexstar reaches 115 American markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households.

"DISH is refusing to reach a new distribution agreement allowing the satellite television behemoth the right to continue airing Nexstar’s highly-rated programming. DISH also removed Nexstar’s cable network, WGN America, from its system, denying subscribers access to the U.S.’s only live prime-time national newscast, NewsNation. As a result, millions of Americans across the country have lost local news, traffic, weather, sports, and entertainment programming as well as critical, up-to-date news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gary Weitman, EVP & Chief Communications Officer.

Nexstar remains hopeful that a resolution can be reached quickly to return to viewers their favorite network programming, in-depth local news, and other content relevant to their communities, and critical emergency updates for which DISH is charging its subscribers.

Consumers and viewers affected by DISH Network’s proposed blackout can contact DISH Network directly at 9601 South Meridian Boulevard, Englewood, CO 80112 and by phone at (800) 333-3474 or (303) 723-1000.

Nexstar carries WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. on WFXV FOX 33 TV. Viewers can still receive the channels on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Apple TV. The broadcast signal is also available for free for viewers with an antenna.