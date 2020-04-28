Upstate NY ‘COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall’ Tonight on TV, Radio

You'll be able to hear from upstate New York's congressional delegration during a LIVE virtual COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall tonight.

The one-hour Town Hall is a production of Nexstar Broadcasting and wil air LIVE beginning at 7:00 p.m. on 15 Nexstar TV stations across upstate New York, including Utica, Syracuse, Albany, Rochester, Buffalo, Watertown, Binghamton, Plattsburgh and Elmira. It'll be hosted by Time Lake of WTEN-TV/WXXA-TV.

Eight federal representatives are participating:

U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-19)

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-20)

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-21)

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-22)

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (R-23)

U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-24)

U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25)

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins (D-26)

In the Utica area, the Town Hall will air on television stations WUTR, WFXV and WPNY. WIBX 950am will simulcast the Town Hall LIVE on the radio, and on the WIBX 950 App.

Questions can be submitted via Nexstar station social media pages using the hashtag #Coronavirus, or by emailing News@news10.com.