District Attorney Explains Indictment of Chlus, Leaving Scene Fatality

Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara was on WIBX on Thursday explain the indictment of Alexander Chlus, in regards to the death of Martha Staring off Sauquoit.

Staring was found by authorities with severe injuries, lying in the road in the Town of New Hartford, back in November of 2022. Chlus, believed to be the boyfriend of Staring, has been indicted on charges that he left the scene of an incident without reporting it, which led to the death of Staring.

Chlus surrendered to Oneida County Court on Monday and was arraigned, according to New Hartford Police.

Police say, on November 30th at approximately 10:00 p.m. the Oneida County 911 Center received a report from a passerby traveling on Elm Street in the Town of New Hartford, of a woman laying in the roadway on Elm Street near Brooks Lane. Police later identified the woman as 30-year-old Martha Staring of Sauquoit, who was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica with severe injuries, and was listed in serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit, where she was later pronounced dead.

Both Chlus and Staring are originally from Little Falls.

McNamara said his office has extensively investigated this case, and considered it a serious case from the beginning. The DA said his investigators have not been able to come up with any additional evidence which would allow for a charge of a more serious crime.

McNamara said that based on their investigation, Staring jumped out of the moving vehicle, an action that is believed to have caused her fatal injuries.

McNamara said, many people have called his office and considered the moral aspect of the case. For example, how could someone leave a girlfriend injured in the middle of a street. He said this question will most certainly come up during the upcoming trial.

