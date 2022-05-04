The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is urging all residents a to get a REAL ID before the upcoming federal deadline.

REAL ID regulations in New York and other states date back to 2005 when Congress passed the REAL ID Act, setting up minimum federal standards for license issuance and production.

A REAL ID, Enhanced ID or passport will be required for anyone who wants to board a domestic flight starting May 3, 2023.

Anyone whose driver’s license is up for renewal can now get a REAL ID at non additional cost to the renewal fee.

Individuals seeking to upgrade now when not up for renewal will have to pay an extra $12.50.

“The time to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID is now rather than waiting until the last minute,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.

Here is a detailed comparison of Enhanced, REAL ID, or Standard License/ID types from the New York State DMV:

ID Features Standard Real ID Enhanced Can use for Photo ID purposes Yes Yes Yes Is acceptable for Federal REAL ID purposes No Yes Yes Can use to board a domestic flight (within the U.S.) Not after May 3, 2023 Yes Yes Can use to enter a Federal building or military base Not after May 3, 2023 Yes Yes Can use to cross U.S. border from Canada, Mexico and some Caribbean countries No No Yes Shows your residential address (where you live) Yes Yes Yes Requires an office visit to get one (if getting an ID for the first time) Yes Yes Yes Requires an office visit to replace or renew No No, unless you are changing from a Standard No, unless you are changing from a Standard Cost (in addition to regular transaction fees) No No Yes - $30

It takes about 2 weeks for your new Enhanced and REAL ID document to arrive in the mail.

For more information on the REAL ID, visit dmv.ny.gov/REALID.

