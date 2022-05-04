DMV Urging New Yorkers To Get REAL ID Before Deadline
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is urging all residents a to get a REAL ID before the upcoming federal deadline.
REAL ID regulations in New York and other states date back to 2005 when Congress passed the REAL ID Act, setting up minimum federal standards for license issuance and production.
A REAL ID, Enhanced ID or passport will be required for anyone who wants to board a domestic flight starting May 3, 2023.
Anyone whose driver’s license is up for renewal can now get a REAL ID at non additional cost to the renewal fee.
Anyone whose driver’s license is up for renewal can now get a REAL ID at non additional cost to the renewal fee.
Individuals seeking to upgrade now when not up for renewal will have to pay an extra $12.50.
“The time to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID is now rather than waiting until the last minute,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.
Here is a detailed comparison of Enhanced, REAL ID, or Standard License/ID types from the New York State DMV:
|ID Features
|Standard
|Real ID
|Enhanced
|Can use for Photo ID purposes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Is acceptable for Federal REAL ID purposes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Can use to board a domestic flight (within the U.S.)
|Not after May 3, 2023
|Yes
|Yes
|Can use to enter a Federal building or military base
|Not after May 3, 2023
|Yes
|Yes
|Can use to cross U.S. border from Canada, Mexico and some Caribbean countries
|No
|No
|Yes
|Shows your residential address (where you live)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Requires an office visit to get one (if getting an ID for the first time)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Requires an office visit to replace or renew
|No
|No, unless you are changing from a Standard
|No, unless you are changing from a Standard
|Cost (in addition to regular transaction fees)
|No
|No
|Yes - $30
It takes about 2 weeks for your new Enhanced and REAL ID document to arrive in the mail.
For more information on the REAL ID, visit dmv.ny.gov/REALID.