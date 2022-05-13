There is a young man from the county of Broome

Whose name is now known in our rhyming newsroom.

According to a written release from the New York State Police

A road trooper was taken aback by a sketchy masterpiece.

Friday the 13th was the very unlucky day

The alleged collector of fake was taken away.

But not before they asserted he was speeding

Posted signs in Deposit – they say - he was not heeding.

On Route 17E the cop stopped the car

And took in the plate, this time not from afar.

Niagara Falls looked ok, Lady Liberty too,

The Montauk lighthouse was there, as was the skyline view.

Fake License Plate Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022) (original photo cropped for size) Fake License Plate Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022) (original photo cropped for size) loading...

The hue was slightly amiss; but it was the letters on which the trooper gazed

Where they were normally pronounced, these were not raised.

Upon closer examination and investigation

The trooper determined the plate was a fraudulent variation.

New York State Excelsior Plate Screenshot via New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (May 2022) New York State Excelsior Plate Screenshot via New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (May 2022) loading...

They would accuse him of having the plate made and driving around,

They charged him with a misdemeanor, the car they’d impound.

Possession of forgery in the third degree

Means the Binghamton man will have to enter a plea.

In Deposit Town Court on June 13, 2022,

From the judge the suspect will take his cue.

And while the Photoshop skills of the artist might be those of a farker

The charge still stands for 21-year-old Marcos J. Parker.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

