New Yorkers Beware! A New Text Message Scam is Circulating
New Yorkers beware! There's an alert from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on a new text message scam.
This time around, there has been an increase in scammers pretending to be the DMV in an attempt to steal your personal information in regards to gas prices.
The scammers allegedly send text messages instructing people to click the link to see if they qualify to claim a rebate on gas valued at $1500.
From here, it brings you to a website that looks VERY similar to the New York DMV website. State officials say this is just an attempt at identity theft or to install malicious software on computers or cell phones. The examples above are not from the New York State DMV. If you receive a text asking you to validate your license, do not click any links or provide any personal information.
“We want New Yorkers to be aware that these scams are out there, and we urge them to be vigilant if they receive any text message or email that seems suspicious,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “DMV will not send you text messages asking for your personal information.”
If you feel you have been contacted in an attempt to obtain your personal information, the New York State DMV wants to know. Include a description of the event or, if possible, a screenshot of the scam message and emailed it to dmv.sm.phishingattacks@dmv.ny.gov.
Remember, if it's too good to be true - it likely is.