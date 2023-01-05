Does The Interior of This New York Home Look Like A Video Game?

Looking for a new home in 2023? Here's a New York home that looks like Times Square on New Years Eve every day of the year! The exterior of the home gives an impressive but modest impression. Who would think the inside would look like this?

Here are some quotes from Zillow Gone Wild on Instagram describing the interior of 954 Cliffside Avenue in North Woodmere, NY.

If a migraine was a house - kimmiebrownr

This is the perfect house if your favorite drink was and always will be Crystal Pepsi - reebes

If Microsoft Office '97 was a house - vkjacks

They need to hire their landscaper as their interior decorator - brookegibbs33

I always wanted to live in Laser Tag - daneforrest

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Berkshire Hathaway Home Services loading...

Listed by Mark Lipner of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, this is a beautiful 7,600 square foot home with 6 bedrooms, 5 baths and an in ground pool. As far as the paint, decor and vibe of the house, if you don't like it you can always change it.

Wait until you see the pictures showing what this New York home looks like today. The interior is decorated with vivid colors mixed with flashy steel and even alligator skin walls in one of the bathrooms. I think it's alligator skin anyway. You be the judge.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Berkshire Hathaway Home Services loading...

This home was built in 1962 and over the years has been renovated to look the way it does today. As a matter of fact this home was designed by a well-known Interior Designer but we will keep that part private.

