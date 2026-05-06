The Stink Bugs Are Back, and Yes, They Still Stink

If you’ve spotted a stink bug crawling across a wall or buzzing near a window lately, you’re not alone.

With warmer weather settling in across the region, brown marmorated stink bugs are coming out of hiding after spending the winter tucked away inside homes. Experts say mild winters and warmer conditions are helping boost their numbers, and that means more of them are showing up right now.

The brown marmorated stink bug is an invasive species that originated in Asia and was first discovered in the United States in Pennsylvania. Since then, it has spread across much of the country, including New York, where it’s become both a nuisance for homeowners and a concern for agriculture.

These bugs feed on more than 100 types of plants. That includes crops like apples, tomatoes and corn, which has made them a real problem for farmers across the state.

For people at home, though, the issue is less about damage and more about annoyance.

“They’re not dangerous to people or pets, and they won’t damage your house,” experts with Cornell Cooperative Extension explain. “But they are very good at getting inside and becoming a nuisance.”

And they are creative about it.

Stink bugs slip through tiny cracks around windows and doors, along siding, and even through small openings near vents or utility lines. Once inside, they don’t just stay in one place. They can hide in curtains, furniture, flooring and even potted plants.

Then, on a warm day like we’ve been seeing, they suddenly reappear.

If you’re dealing with them indoors, the best advice is simple. Use a vacuum.

Just be ready for what comes next.

They live up to their name. That strong odor is a defense mechanism, so crushing them or swatting them usually makes things worse. Vacuuming works, but you’ll want to empty the bag or canister pretty quickly afterward.

There are also DIY traps that can help. A light placed over a bowl of soapy water can draw them in and trap them. Store-bought traps and treatments are available too if the problem gets out of hand.

And while stink bugs tend to get most of the attention, they’re not the only insect trying to sneak indoors.

"The Assassin" or the Easter Confer Seed Bug. Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM "The Assassin" or the Easter Confer Seed Bug. Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM loading...

Some homeowners are now noticing a larger bug that looks similar but a little more intimidating. It’s often mistaken for a giant stink bug or even something more dangerous.

Turns out, it’s usually the Western conifer seed bug.

It’s bigger, slower moving, and has a somewhat prehistoric look. It can fly and sometimes makes a noticeable buzzing sound. Like the stink bug, it may give off an odor if handled.

According to Cornell’s Insect Diagnostic Lab in Ithaca, this bug also heads indoors when temperatures start to drop, looking for a place to spend the winter.

The good news is it is also harmless.

It doesn’t bite or sting, and it won’t damage your home. Still, it’s not something most people want hanging around the living room.

One helpful tool if you’re unsure what you’re dealing with is already in your pocket.

If you have an iPhone, you can take a photo of the bug, open it in your Photos app, tap the information icon, and use the “Look Up” feature. It can often identify insects, plants and more in seconds.

Bottom line, this is the time of year when these pests start showing up again.

They’re not dangerous. They’re just persistent.

And if one gets inside, you’ll probably smell it before you forget it.

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