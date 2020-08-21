Utica Man Pleads Guilty To Child Pornography Charges

A Utica man has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography in U.S. District Court in Syracuse.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 53-year old Aaron Bohannon admitted he sexually exploited his victim from at least 2018 through June of 2019, recorded the abuse and distributed the material to others.

Bohannon also admitted he distributed other sexually explicit images and videos of minors.

Sentencing will take place on December 17th and Bohannon faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 50 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

He'll also be required to register as a sex offender.

.