Former Cooperstown Teacher Sentenced To 200 Months In Prison

A former health and gym teacher in the Cooperstown School District has been sentenced to 200 months in prison for sexually exploiting three teenage girls.

The U.S Attorney’s Office says 42-year old Justin Hobbie of Springfield Center admitted that from 2015 to 2018, he persuaded three girls between the ages of 14 and 17 to engage in sexual activity and send live depictions of that activity to him.

“While working as a teacher, Justin Hobbie preyed on teenage girls he met online by pretending to be a teenage boy and pressuring victims to make and send him sexually explicit video,” said United States Attorney Grant Jaquith. “Hobbie has now been held accountable for egregiously exploiting those children over a three year period.”

Hobbie also admitted to possessing a large collection of child pornography.

He was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised released and will have to register as a sex offender.