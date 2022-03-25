Don’t Worry, Muggles Are Tolerated At Harry Potter Airbnb In New York
Be sure when you book your stay that you manage your mischief.
Odds are, if you clicked on this you are a lover of everything in the Harry Potter universe. Obviously, one Airbnb host sure is. To the point they decked out their place in everything related Harry Potter. Whether your a Gryffandor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, or Ravenclaw, it doesn't matter, you're welcome. Even if you're a muggle, you can book your stay.
Check Out Harry Potter New York While You're At It
Maybe you've also been planning a trip to the new Harry Potter store in New York City, this would be a perfect place to crash for the night after a long day of wizarding in Manhattan. This cozy little Airbnb is located pretty close in Queens.
Is It Cheesy, or Actually Cool?
Well, that is the thing you'll run into sometimes when you find a themed Airbnb. Howver, it is safe to assume you're not going to encounter that cheesiness factor with this one. For a few reasons, the first one being the price. Right now on the Airbnb website, this can be booked for $133 a night. If you try staying anywhere else in New York City, you easily could double that. Another reason? Reviews, like the one below.
It’s like stepping into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The attention to detail is amazing. I enjoyed the night so much, I booked the next night also. I will surely be back again. I’ll also be sure to tell family and friends that I highly recommend a stay. - Christina / Airbnb
Want a preview, prepare yourself to enter into the world of wizarding below.
Harry Potter Inspired Airbnb In New York Welcomes Muggles
LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today
LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks
LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America