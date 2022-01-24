Downtown Saratoga Restaurant Closed due to COVID & Life Changes Now For Sale

After 5 years, the Farmers Hardware Restaurant in Saratoga has closed. Owners Julia and Tyler wrote a heartfelt thank you on their Facebook page. In part it read:

...two life-altering events occurred in March 2020:

The COVID-19 pandemic & the birth of our first child. With them came a re-examination of the daily life we desire to live. The crisis of the pandemic has forever changed the face of hospitality in too numerous ways to mention. In just the last two years we’ve had to completely reinvent our concept three times to adjust to the changing requirements of operating a restaurant during a pandemic. We have fought a gallant fight, but it has become impossible for us to provide the service and experience we always intended our guests to have. Most importantly, it has become impossible to properly balance work-life and family life. And so, we have come to the incredibly difficult decision to exit the restaurant industry and sell the business.

Although they will not be in the restaurant business, they are still active members of the Saratoga Springs community. They were overwhelmed by the love and support the city and guests have shown them over the years.

