Downtown Utica’s New Years Eve Celebration Returns This Year

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Utica’s New Year’s Eve Celebration is back.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and Bank of Utica officials made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

The free event is being sponsored by the Bank of Utica.

It will take place on Genesee Street between Bank Place and Devereux Street on Friday, December 31 from 7:00 PM to 12:30 AM.

The celebration will feature live music and entertainment, including Ladies of Soul, Atlas, Grupo Pagan and illusionist Leon Etienne.

There will also be ice carving competitions and horse and carriage rides.

Those attending will also be able to enjoy Saranac beverages and visit local bars and restaurants with food and drink specials.

Participating restaurants will include Griffin's Pub, Delta by Marriott, Motus, Irwin's Fine Food, Utica Coffee Roasting Company and Mello's Subs.

The Bank of Utica Tower will countdown to 2022, followed by a fireworks display when the clock strikes midnight.

“We are excited to be able to bring back to downtown Utica a free, public event that really highlights our love for the city and local communities,” said Barry Sinnott, Senior Vice President, Bank of Utica. “This year, we are thrilled to be able to offer additional entertainment on the newly renovated New York State office building plaza, including more family-friendly activities. We’re honored to once again have the opportunity to partner with the City of Utica and its Public Safety Departments for this event.”

You can visit bankofutica.com for up-to-date information and event schedule.

10 Years of Christmas Trees in Rockefeller Center Check out more than a decade of Christmas trees in Rockefeller Center.

The 2021 National Toy Hall Of Fame Inductees