It’s a major step in the development of the Utica Harbor.

The City of Utica has formally taken ownership of the 1933 building from the New York State Canal Corporation.

In 2008, then-Governor David Paterson signed legislation that allowed for the transfer of

roughly 15 acres of State land around the Utica Harbor.

It was the State’s intent for a local development corporation to be a steward of the land and foster the environment under which private redevelopment could occur

Mayor Robert Palmieri says the transfer clears the way for the Utica Harbor Point Development Corporation to pursue discussions with two private developers.

“While there are exciting projects occurring throughout the entire city, the development of Harbor Point will transform our community and serve as a destination and quality of life asset. I commend the work of the Harbor Point Development Corporation and thank the individuals and businesses whose investment will make this development possible," said Palmieri.



The UHPDC has successfully secured nearly $20 million in State and local funding to

achieve the following;



Creation of a master plan

Establish design guidelines for new development

Construct improved access with a waterfront aesthetic

Extend utilities into the site to facilitate future development

Reconstruct the concrete bulkhead that rings two sides of the Harbor

Improve ped estrian access between Downtown Utica and the Harbor

In addition to the transfer of the property, two structures located at the Harbor will be demolished starting on Monday.

The city is utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds for demolition and to undertake some of the environmental remediation.

