Cortland County Sheriff's officials are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Cortlandville over the weekend that has left the driver dead.

Authorities were called to Route 11 near the Port Watson bridge at around 8:44 p.m. Saturday, January 15 and say they found a west-bound vehicle had left the road and hit the bridge.

Get our free mobile app

The driver was transported to the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Sheriff's Department is continuing its investigation.

The driver has been identified as 44-year-old Steven Cribbs. No other information was made available.

Authorities say Route 11 in the area was closed for about 4 hours while the investigation was underway.

The Oddest Sounding Road Names in the Southern Tier

Five Outdated Pieces of Advice From a 19th Century Etiquette Book