Driver Facing Vehicular Manslaughter Charge In Fatal Accident

The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Route 31 in Bridgeport on Thursday afternoon is facing charges.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year old Caitlin Frost of Bridgeport is charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

Deputies say Frost collided with a motorcycle being driven by 43-year old Christopher Tucker of Oneida.

Tucker died at University Hospital in Syracuse.

Frost is also charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, driving with a suspended license and failure to keep right.

 

