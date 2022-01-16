I'm not going to lie, I am definitely a 'speed demon.' I got places to go and people to see. Not really, but I just have no patience for slow driving. But this is a warning to myself and other lead-footed New Yorkers. Speeding in our great state could wind up costing you your driver's license. It only takes 11 points within 18 months to have it suspended. While there is a point reduction program, it's best not to even get to that point.

According to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles, here's how much each speeding ticket will cost you in driver's license points:

Speeding is calculated based on how fast you are driving over the posted speed limit,

1 to 10 mph - 3 points

11 to 20 mph - 4 points

21 to 30 mph - 6 points

31 to 40 mph -8 points

Over 40 mph - 11 points

As you can see, one or two tickets could have your license snatched back by the state real quick!

If you know you've been wilding out and have gotten a few tickets, you can check your point accumulation online here.

Point and Insurance Reduction Program

Taking a DMV-approved Point and Insurance Reduction Program (PIRP) course will help to prevent you from losing your license in the event you accrued 11 or more points on your driving record. -4 points are 'subtracted' for the purposes of calculating a suspension if you have 11 or more points -The tickets/points do not physically come off your driving record.

-Save 10 percent on your automobile liability and collision insurance premiums

Other Traffic Infractions With High Driver's License Points

Getting a ticket for one of these violations could cost you your license real fast if you have received a speeding ticket,

Reckless driving - 5 points

Failed to stop for school bus - 5 points

Improper cell phone use - 5 points

Use of portable electronic device "texting" - 5 points

Railroad crossing violation - 5 points

Get our free mobile app

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.

Top 10 Most Beautiful (And Twisty) Roads in WNY These are the 10 most beautiful (and twisty) roads in all of Western New York -- perfect for a solo drive or a 30 minute getaway.