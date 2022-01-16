How Many Driver’s License Points Speeding Will Cost You In New York?
I'm not going to lie, I am definitely a 'speed demon.' I got places to go and people to see. Not really, but I just have no patience for slow driving. But this is a warning to myself and other lead-footed New Yorkers. Speeding in our great state could wind up costing you your driver's license. It only takes 11 points within 18 months to have it suspended. While there is a point reduction program, it's best not to even get to that point.
According to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles, here's how much each speeding ticket will cost you in driver's license points:
Speeding is calculated based on how fast you are driving over the posted speed limit,
1 to 10 mph - 3 points
11 to 20 mph - 4 points
21 to 30 mph - 6 points
31 to 40 mph -8 points
Over 40 mph - 11 points
As you can see, one or two tickets could have your license snatched back by the state real quick!
If you know you've been wilding out and have gotten a few tickets, you can check your point accumulation online here.
Point and Insurance Reduction Program
Taking a DMV-approved Point and Insurance Reduction Program (PIRP) course will help to prevent you from losing your license in the event you accrued 11 or more points on your driving record.
-4 points are 'subtracted' for the purposes of calculating a suspension if you have 11 or more points
-The tickets/points do not physically come off your driving record.
-Save 10 percent on your automobile liability and collision insurance premiums
Other Traffic Infractions With High Driver's License Points
Getting a ticket for one of these violations could cost you your license real fast if you have received a speeding ticket,
Reckless driving - 5 points
Failed to stop for school bus - 5 points
Improper cell phone use - 5 points
Use of portable electronic device "texting" - 5 points
Railroad crossing violation - 5 points