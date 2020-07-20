Drowning Victim At Cazenovia Lake Identified

It was a hot weekend and in an effort to beat the heat several New Yorkers flocked to lakes, pools, rivers and other bodies of water. Unfortunately, someone tragically lost their life at Cazenovia Lake on Saturday.

New York State Police report Troopers responded to the area of 4743 East Lake Road in the Town of Cazenovia after a body was reported floating near a wooden dock. Upon arrival, police say first responders pulled the victim from the lake and was immediately pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as 78-year-old Donald Dixon of Cazenovia. At this time the exact cause of death is not known and an autopsy is scheduled to determine for sure how Dixon passed away. The investigation is ongoing.

According to the CDC, ten people on average die daily from accidental drowning. The CDC website states, "Drowning is the fifth leading cause of unintentional injury death for people of all ages, and the second leading cause of injury death for children ages 1 to 14 years." The CDC also states that 80% of all drowning victims tend to be male.

It's important to remember all safety tips when entering any waterway or swimming area. It was just a couple weeks ago 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera was discovered dead from an apparent accidental drowning while boating with her son in Southern California.

Again, there are not many details known at this time regarding the drowning of Donald Dixon, but it is always recommended that you wear a life jacket while on a watercraft or entering a large body of water. Fatigue can set in very quickly when you do not have somewhere or something to grab hold of.