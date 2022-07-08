Could You Afford To Live In This Stunning Mansion In Cazenovia?

Your dream home in the country has come true with this beautiful estate in Cazenovia.

Located at 1330 Owahgena Road, the home is truly a showstopper with its stunning views and magnificent interior/exterior design. To top it off, the price is ideal for all this house has to offer.

Though it has been transformed into a modern design, the estate was originally built in 1958 for the late E.R. Vadeboncoeur, a Hall of Fame broadcaster from Syracuse. With all it's history, there is something everyone in the family can love about this house.

You'll enter the home through the two-story foyer and be amazed by the elegant lighting and marble flooring. If the entrance isn't jaw dropping enough, wait until you have to clean those floors. Which at that point, it's all on you!

Hosting parties or events will be a breeze. Entertain in the great room, fit with a magnificent fireplace, cinema screen, theater quality audio system, and bar. If that isn't enough, open your doors to the beautiful blue stone patio and watch the sunset.

The kitchen is as good as it gets. Complete with custom cabinets, a center island and Blue Star range. Upstairs you'll find 6 bedrooms, along with 2 washers and driers.

Downstairs the basement is perfect for the kids (or parents) to escape. Enjoy video games, pool or foosball with friends and family. There is also a half bath and perfect room for a home gym.

There's enough room outside to enjoy any season in New York State. Whether it's growing a garden in the summer or playing sports with the kids, the 8 acres of property gives you the perfect amount of room for it.

Take a tour for yourself! Just wait until you see what price they're asking for the entire estate as well.

Howard Hanna Real Estate is currently asking $1.75 million for the property, with an estimated mortgage value of $9,585.

