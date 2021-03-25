Illegal drugs, including synthetic marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and suboxone were seized at the Mid-State and Marcy Correctional facilities.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association says the drugs were sent through the mail to inmates at the two medium security prisons over a three-day period last week.

NYSCOPBA officials say some of the drugs were found hidden inside a package of sausages.

They say the sausages had been sliced open and glued back together.

After opening the sausages, correction officers recovered synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2, cocaine and methamphetamine.

All the drugs were seized as evidence.

“Officers at Marcy and Mid-State prisons battle daily to stop drugs from coming in through mailed packages. Invariably, they cannot stop all of the drugs flowing in. Drugs like K2 can cause individuals to become very violent and DOCCS has a duty to protect officers and keep them safe," said Bryan Hluska, NYSCOPBA Central Region Vice President. "Reinstalling the Secure Vendor Program would help put a significant dent in the amountof drugs that get into the hands of inmates.There is simply no justification not to put this program into effect.”