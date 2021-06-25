Double-Dip: How To Get Madison County Restaurants Meals for Half Price

Madison County is announcing the more than 40 restaurants taking part in the “Madison Eats Local Program.”

“Madison Eats Local” is a gift card matching program.

Madison County residents will be able to register for vouchers for their favorite restaurant and double their money.

Vouchers will be available beginning on Monday at 4:00 p.m at madisonlocaleats.com

The voucher will be for either a $50 or $100 gift card.

Then the customer will take that voucher to the restaurant they selected, pay half of the amount, and receive in exchange a gift card for the entire amount.

That means select a voucher for $100, bring that voucher to the restaurant, pay $50 and get a $100 gift card.

Here are the participating restaurants:

“We know the past year has been difficult for our local businesses and our residents,” says Madison County Board Chairman John  Becker. “The Madison Local Eats program is just a small way we can help out our restaurants and at the same time help out our residents.”

The Madison County reimbursement comes from the $13.7 million the County received as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

